Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Volatility At 4.22%, Should You Add A Position?

234 institutions hold shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), with 492.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 96.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.43M, and float is at 42.32M with Short Float at 9.78%. Institutions hold 96.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC with over 38.48 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 47.29% of the PING Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.4 million shares valued at $125.93 million to account for 5.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.4 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $97.36 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 2.9 million with a market value of $83.03 million.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) is -20.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.70 and a high of $37.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PING stock was last observed hovering at around $23.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.2% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 10.9% higher than the price target low of $25.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.72, the stock is -12.30% and -22.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -24.52% off its SMA200. PING registered 30.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.89.

The stock witnessed a -36.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.91%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has around 1022 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $243.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.85. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.71% and -39.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $63.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -577.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $24.10 per share for a total of $24100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95416.0 shares.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that CARPENTER ADRIANA ZENIA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $36.00 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38708.0 shares of the PING stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,588 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $55580.0. The insider now directly holds 95,416 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING).