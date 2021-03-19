Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) – The 35.76% Upside Potential Remains

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) is -22.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $13.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSTI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is -7.27% and -20.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -36.13% off its SMA200. PSTI registered 75.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.42.

The stock witnessed a -27.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.54%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 9.10% over the month.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $174.94M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.28% and -58.92% from its 52-week high.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.40% this year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI), with 6.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.94% while institutional investors hold 14.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.66M, and float is at 23.84M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 11.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 3.96 million shares valued at $27.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.56% of the PSTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nia Impact Advisors, LLC with 0.29 million shares valued at $2.04 million to account for 0.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.21 million shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $1.46 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.8 million.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $9.70 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED (10% Owner) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $9.51 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.06 million shares of the PSTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED (10% Owner) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.20 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 4,007,589 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI).