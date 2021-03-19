Positives for Unum Group (UNM) as stock gains in recent trading

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is 24.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $30.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.16% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -58.17% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.47, the stock is 2.79% and 10.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 37.91% off its SMA200. UNM registered 141.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.10.

The stock witnessed a 10.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.20%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $5.78B and $13.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.32 and Fwd P/E is 5.28. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.18% and -6.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Unum Group (UNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Group (UNM) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unum Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $2.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

605 institutions hold shares in Unum Group (UNM), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 92.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.87M, and float is at 202.13M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 91.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.06 million shares valued at $574.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.30% of the UNM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.2 million shares valued at $417.61 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.17 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $370.88 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 8.92 million with a market value of $204.58 million.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arnold Timothy Gerald, the company’s EVP, VB & President, Colonial. SEC filings show that Arnold Timothy Gerald sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $28.53 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79312.0 shares.

Unum Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Pashley Cherie (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $27.36 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17285.0 shares of the UNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Keaney Timothy F (Director) disposed off 18,040 shares at an average price of $28.03 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 31,617 shares of Unum Group (UNM).

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading 122.64% up over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is 80.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.24% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.45.