Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

245 institutions hold shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 48.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.25M, and float is at 192.72M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 47.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 22.28 million shares valued at $159.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.41% of the SAND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Great-West Life Assurance Company with 6.31 million shares valued at $45.27 million to account for 3.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 3.96 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $28.39 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 3.82 million with a market value of $27.4 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -0.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.18 and a high of $10.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $7.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.01% off the consensus price target high of $11.74 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.16, the stock is 9.29% and 7.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -10.94% off its SMA200. SAND registered 49.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.52.

The stock witnessed a 10.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.92%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 102.29 and Fwd P/E is 89.50. Distance from 52-week low is 71.29% and -32.64% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is 115.92% higher over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is 78.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.85% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.