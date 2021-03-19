SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) is -2.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $4.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNES stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.68, the stock is -5.52% and -12.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -5.57% off its SMA200. SNES registered -1.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8998 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7133.

The stock witnessed a -22.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.07%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 11.15% over the month.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $6.84M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.23% and -60.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-367.40%).

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SenesTech Inc. (SNES) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SenesTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $80k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 165.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in SenesTech Inc. (SNES), with 79.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 5.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.07M, and float is at 3.81M with Short Float at 11.39%. Institutions hold 5.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 34278.0 shares valued at $59129.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.76% of the SNES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 7355.0 shares valued at $12687.0 to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. which holds 3401.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $5866.0, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 1500.0 with a market value of $2587.0.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SenesTech Inc. (SNES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading 49.43% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.99% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.