Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

750 institutions hold shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), with 55.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.26% while institutional investors hold 84.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.87M, and float is at 133.03M with Short Float at 3.24%. Institutions hold 59.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 20.8 million shares valued at $6.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.60% of the SPOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 17.84 million shares valued at $5.61 billion to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 14.25 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $4.48 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 6.04 million with a market value of $1.9 billion.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is -13.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.97 and a high of $387.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $283.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.62% off its average median price target of $281.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.51% off the consensus price target high of $355.26 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -117.61% lower than the price target low of $124.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $271.73, the stock is -10.58% and -15.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -4.10% at the moment leaves the stock -1.97% off its SMA200. SPOT registered 124.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $315.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $290.91.

The stock witnessed a -23.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.89%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 5584 employees, a market worth around $52.99B and $9.44B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.87% and -29.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $2.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -201.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.50% in year-over-year returns.