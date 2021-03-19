STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

276 institutions hold shares in STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), with institutional investors hold 3.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 906.03M, and float is at 625.51M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 3.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 2.75 million shares valued at $101.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.30% of the STM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company with 2.3 million shares valued at $85.22 million to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Allianz Asset Management GmbH which holds 2.25 million shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $83.34 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $65.57 million.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is -4.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.67 and a high of $43.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $36.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.36% off its average median price target of $46.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.6% off the consensus price target high of $57.10 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.7% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.63, the stock is -4.73% and -9.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock 6.01% off its SMA200. STM registered 124.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.02.

The stock witnessed a -14.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.62%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 46016 employees, a market worth around $32.78B and $10.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.79 and Fwd P/E is 18.85. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.88% and -17.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $2.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.90% in year-over-year returns.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 150.91% up over the past 12 months. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 81.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.64% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.