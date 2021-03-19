TAL Education Group (TAL) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 39.1% Upside

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is -8.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.15 and a high of $90.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $67.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $91.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.1% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 8.65% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.77, the stock is -13.77% and -13.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -10.44% off its SMA200. TAL registered 32.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.93.

The stock witnessed a -23.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.86%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 45271 employees, a market worth around $38.49B and $3.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.12. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.67% and -27.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.20% in year-over-year returns.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

650 institutions hold shares in TAL Education Group (TAL), with 503.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 100.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 606.12M, and float is at 376.88M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 100.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 58.8 million shares valued at $4.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the TAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 54.36 million shares valued at $3.89 billion to account for 13.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 41.11 million shares representing 10.29% and valued at over $2.94 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 19.54 million with a market value of $1.4 billion.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading 551.01% up over the past 12 months. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) is 44.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.7% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.