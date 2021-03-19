Teekay Corporation (TK) Volatility At 6.01%, Should You Add A Position?

84 institutions hold shares in Teekay Corporation (TK), with 31.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.59% while institutional investors hold 40.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.11M, and float is at 69.17M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 27.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.38 million shares valued at $5.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.36% of the TK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.76 million shares valued at $1.64 million to account for 0.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.69 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $1.49 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $1.32 million.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is 62.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $4.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.50, the stock is 3.02% and 15.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -4.89% at the moment leaves the stock 37.05% off its SMA200. TK registered 36.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2126 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5525.

The stock witnessed a -1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.27%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Teekay Corporation (TK) has around 5050 employees, a market worth around $344.86M and $1.82B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.88% and -28.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Teekay Corporation (TK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Corporation (TK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.90% year-over-year.

Teekay Corporation (TK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading 98.38% up over the past 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is -12.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.75% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.