Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) is -4.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.83% off the consensus price target high of $11.83 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.42, the stock is 4.59% and 0.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -1.47% off its SMA200. VIV registered -20.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.36.

The stock witnessed a -4.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.34%, and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has around 32759 employees, a market worth around $13.43B and $7.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.51 and Fwd P/E is 13.16. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.23% and -24.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $2.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), with institutional investors hold 0.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.69B, and float is at 412.82M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 0.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 83.03 million shares valued at $734.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.91% of the VIV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 3.71 million shares valued at $32.83 million to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Moerus Capital Management, LLC which holds 3.09 million shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $27.33 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $26.74 million.