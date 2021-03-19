These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) is 18.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is 0.53% and -1.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 6.80% at the moment leaves the stock 40.72% off its SMA200. BDR registered 100.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6553 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2780.

The stock witnessed a -18.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.05%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.09% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $17.74M and $17.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.16% and -58.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Analyst Forecasts

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), with 6.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.77% while institutional investors hold 48.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.77M, and float is at 5.10M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 18.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.31 million shares valued at $0.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.67% of the BDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72708.0 shares valued at $96701.0 to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 29900.0 shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $39767.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 16400.0 with a market value of $21812.0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bruno Anthony J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bruno Anthony J sold 52,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.48 per share for a total of $76700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Cavalry Fund I LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $1.54 per share for $76825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.09 million shares of the BDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Cavalry Fund I LP (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.48 for $74030.0. The insider now directly holds 1,137,509 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 81.56% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 33.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -411.8% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.