These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) is -57.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.10 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $16.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.96% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -36.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.53, the stock is -3.49% and -14.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -14.85% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.11.

The stock witnessed a -30.10% In the last 1 month and is 22.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.86% over the week and 12.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.52% and -65.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $41.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.30% this year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.80M, and float is at 65.63M with Short Float at 0.13%.