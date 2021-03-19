These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) is 52.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is -1.78% and 5.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing -3.87% at the moment leaves the stock 33.11% off its SMA200. PT registered -31.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5374 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1163.

The stock witnessed a -39.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.99%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.52% over the week and 15.11% over the month.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has around 256 employees, a market worth around $67.15M and $197.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.67% and -50.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.80%).

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Analyst Forecasts

.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT), with 4.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.42% while institutional investors hold 0.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.45M, and float is at 33.06M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 0.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 66625.0 shares valued at $65285.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the PT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 49455.0 shares valued at $48460.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 18809.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $18430.0, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 16776.0 with a market value of $16438.0.