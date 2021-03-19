These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) is 55.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UONEK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is 8.12% and 8.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -5.21% at the moment leaves the stock 26.11% off its SMA200. UONEK registered 46.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7371 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3381.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.00%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 11.19% over the month.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $115.93M and $368.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.84% and -73.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban One Inc. (UONEK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.30% this year.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Urban One Inc. (UONEK), with 22.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.06% while institutional investors hold 32.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.17M, and float is at 20.96M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 17.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zazove Associates Llc with over 1.7 million shares valued at $1.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.52% of the UONEK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.09 million shares valued at $1.28 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.77 million shares representing 2.06% and valued at over $0.9 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $0.86 million.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 292.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -227.39% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.