These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) is 23.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.82 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.93% higher than the price target low of $14.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -1.12% and -1.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 12.27% off its SMA200. WEI registered 35.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7547 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5121.

The stock witnessed a -28.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.31%, and is 3.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.16% over the week and 11.93% over the month.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) has around 6970 employees, a market worth around $112.67M and $371.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.66% and -70.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weidai Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.70% year-over-year.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Weidai Ltd. (WEI), with institutional investors hold 0.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.46M, and float is at 35.38M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 0.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 32053.0 shares valued at $42630.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the WEI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 10897.0 shares valued at $14493.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.