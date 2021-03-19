Things appear to be looking up for Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) is 24.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is -25.11% and -21.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.46% off its SMA200. MRKR registered 9.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4512 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8304.

The stock witnessed a -38.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.38%, and is -28.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 9.23% over the month.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $119.03M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.36% and -52.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.80%).

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR), with 15.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.88% while institutional investors hold 42.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.63M, and float is at 33.67M with Short Float at 9.65%. Institutions hold 29.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 5.0 million shares valued at $7.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.86% of the MRKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.07 million shares valued at $3.0 million to account for 4.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aisling Capital Management LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $2.9 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $2.02 million.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Walker Paul Edward, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Walker Paul Edward bought 5,714,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.71 million shares.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that SANDELL SCOTT D (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,714,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $1.75 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.71 million shares of the MRKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Sonsini Peter W. (10% Owner) acquired 5,714,285 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 10,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR).