Things appear to be looking up for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) is 70.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $9.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONCT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.19% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 7.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 22.61% and 32.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -6.90% at the moment leaves the stock 124.97% off its SMA200. ONCT registered 178.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 290.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.15.

The stock witnessed a 0.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.61%, and is 31.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.02% over the week and 12.31% over the month.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $343.35M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 461.07% and -11.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-231.50%).

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 188.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 107.60% in year-over-year returns.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT), with 10.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.53% while institutional investors hold 21.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.13M, and float is at 19.69M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 17.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.68 million shares valued at $8.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.41% of the ONCT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 1.03 million shares valued at $5.05 million to account for 2.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 683 Capital Management LLC which holds 0.73 million shares representing 1.48% and valued at over $3.57 million, while Altium Capital Management, LP holds 0.84% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $2.02 million.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CARTER MICHAEL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARTER MICHAEL G bought 71,429 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71947.0 shares.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that AKER HAZEL M (Legal Counsel) bought a total of 41,972 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $2.38 per share for $99998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46987.0 shares of the ONCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, KISNER DANIEL L (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.38 for $23825.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT).