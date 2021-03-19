Things appear to be looking up for Savara Inc. (SVRA)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) is 85.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -63.85% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is 18.43% and 25.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing -8.58% at the moment leaves the stock 29.94% off its SMA200. SVRA registered 11.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7829 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3924.

The stock witnessed a 18.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.40%, and is 33.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.11% over the week and 15.87% over the month.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $116.94M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.03% and -40.50% from its 52-week high.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Savara Inc. (SVRA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Savara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.20% this year.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Savara Inc. (SVRA), with 8.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.45% while institutional investors hold 49.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.71M, and float is at 45.24M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 41.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 5.13 million shares valued at $5.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the SVRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 4.45 million shares valued at $5.12 million to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.01 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $3.46 million, while AXA S.A. holds 3.50% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $2.18 million.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Savara Inc. (SVRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lowrance David L, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Lowrance David L bought 13,793 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $20000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13793.0 shares.

Savara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that McCracken Joseph S (Director) bought a total of 68,965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $1.45 per share for $99999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SVRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) acquired 689,655 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 811,797 shares of Savara Inc. (SVRA).

Savara Inc. (SVRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 28.54% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.83% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.