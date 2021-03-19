What should you know before buying stock in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACND) is -3.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.57 and a high of $11.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACND stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $9.91, the stock is -3.51% and -5.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -2.33% off its SMA200. ACND registered a gain of -0.90% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.14.

The stock witnessed a -9.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.88%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.52% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3.55% and -12.46% from its 52-week high.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) Analyst Forecasts

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND), with institutional investors hold 41.13% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 41.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Woodline Partners LP with over 4.01 million shares valued at $41.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the ACND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC with 2.03 million shares valued at $20.85 million to account for 4.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.85 million shares representing 4.47% and valued at over $18.99 million, while Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $18.23 million.