What should you know before buying stock in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is -4.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.06 and a high of $95.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $88.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.49% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 4.43% higher than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.92, the stock is -0.08% and -1.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 6.77% off its SMA200. MNST registered 57.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.64.

The stock witnessed a -4.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.75%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 3529 employees, a market worth around $46.65B and $4.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.34 and Fwd P/E is 28.99. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.63% and -7.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

995 institutions hold shares in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), with 153.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.14% while institutional investors hold 92.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 527.64M, and float is at 374.49M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 65.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 30.78 million shares valued at $2.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.83% of the MNST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.17 million shares valued at $2.7 billion to account for 5.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.21 million shares representing 4.77% and valued at over $2.33 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 22.51 million with a market value of $2.08 billion.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carling Guy, the company’s President of EMEA. SEC filings show that Carling Guy sold 31,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $87.88 per share for a total of $2.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that KELLY THOMAS J (EVP Finance Monster Energy Co.) sold a total of 10,249 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $83.53 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2868.0 shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Carling Guy (President of EMEA) disposed off 41,250 shares at an average price of $83.51 for $3.44 million. The insider now directly holds 23,885 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is trading 61.80% up over the past 12 months. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is 158.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.84% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.45.