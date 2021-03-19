What should you know before buying stock in NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is -3.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.54 and a high of $44.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRG stock was last observed hovering at around $36.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.21% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.40, the stock is -8.42% and -10.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.46 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 3.98% off its SMA200. NRG registered 65.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.43.

The stock witnessed a -8.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.43%, and is -14.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has around 4104 employees, a market worth around $9.13B and $9.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.07. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.28% and -17.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NRG Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $2.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.70% in year-over-year returns.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Top Institutional Holders

685 institutions hold shares in NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), with 2.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 98.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.00M, and float is at 241.92M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 97.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.15 million shares valued at $1.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.91% of the NRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.17 million shares valued at $644.85 million to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Putnam Investments LLC which holds 13.3 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $499.34 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 12.05 million with a market value of $452.32 million.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gaudette Robert J, the company’s Sr VP, Business Solutions. SEC filings show that Gaudette Robert J sold 11,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $36.91 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69008.0 shares.

NRG Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Killinger Elizabeth R (Exec VP, Retail) sold a total of 31,543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $36.91 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the NRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Killinger Elizabeth R (Exec VP, Retail) disposed off 4,278 shares at an average price of $36.59 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 129,759 shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 35.07% up over the past 12 months. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is 17.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.82% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.