Which institution holds the most shares in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

406 institutions hold shares in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.43% while institutional investors hold 106.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.75M, and float is at 113.29M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 104.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.47 million shares valued at $887.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.29% of the KRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.47 million shares valued at $773.32 million to account for 11.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 9.06 million shares representing 7.78% and valued at over $519.87 million, while PGGM Investments holds 6.51% of the shares totaling 7.57 million with a market value of $434.52 million.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is 18.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.28 and a high of $70.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRC stock was last observed hovering at around $68.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.03% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -28.72% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.22, the stock is 4.72% and 11.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 16.88% off its SMA200. KRC registered 24.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.81.

The stock witnessed a 15.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.34%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has around 252 employees, a market worth around $7.87B and $898.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.09 and Fwd P/E is 32.56. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.66% and -3.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $236M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROSE TYLER H, the company’s President. SEC filings show that ROSE TYLER H sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $68.31 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Kilroy Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Paratte A. Robert sold a total of 23,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $68.14 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21187.0 shares of the KRC stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equity Commonwealth (EQC) that is trading 13.03% up over the past 12 months. Equity Residential (EQR) is 20.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.59% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.