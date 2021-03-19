Which institution holds the most shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

226 institutions hold shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), with 27.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.83% while institutional investors hold 82.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 398.23M, and float is at 68.80M with Short Float at 11.75%. Institutions hold 77.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 6.98 million shares valued at $140.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.65% of the LEVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Putnam Investments LLC with 6.09 million shares valued at $122.33 million to account for 7.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.12 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $102.83 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 4.84 million with a market value of $97.23 million.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is 24.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.09 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.44% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.12% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.99, the stock is 3.99% and 13.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 47.96% off its SMA200. LEVI registered 101.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.64.

The stock witnessed a 13.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.03%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 14800 employees, a market worth around $9.73B and $4.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.66. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.92% and -3.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.00% in year-over-year returns.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 236 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 139 and purchases happening 97 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bergh Charles V, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Bergh Charles V sold 205,548 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $5.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Bergh Charles V (President and CEO) sold a total of 198,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $25.04 per share for $4.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Haas Jennifer C. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,088 shares at an average price of $25.03 for $27237.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).