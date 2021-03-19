Which Institutions Own Shares In Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB)?

95 institutions hold shares in Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB), with 628.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.26% while institutional investors hold 90.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.08M, and float is at 15.40M with Short Float at 14.88%. Institutions hold 88.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.48 million shares valued at $157.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.67% of the AFIB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 4.34 million shares valued at $125.09 million to account for 15.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.25 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $36.1 million, while Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $28.3 million.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) is -41.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.58 and a high of $38.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFIB stock was last observed hovering at around $19.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.23% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.85% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.19% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.83, the stock is -14.04% and -29.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -11.70% at the moment leaves the stock -37.49% off its SMA200. AFIB registered a loss of -52.54% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.89.

The stock witnessed a -29.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.07%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.86% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $480.16M and $6.56M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.02% and -56.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.60%).

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acutus Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.93 with sales reaching $3.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 224.80% year-over-year.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.