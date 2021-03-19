Which Institutions Own Shares In Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)?

139 institutions hold shares in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), with 67.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.87% while institutional investors hold 60.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.53M, and float is at 94.49M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 29.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Accenture PLC with over 25.18 million shares valued at $1.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.87% of the DCT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 11.53 million shares valued at $499.08 million to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 6.04 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $261.5 million, while Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 5.24 million with a market value of $226.95 million.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) is -1.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $59.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.82% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.15% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.79% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.82, the stock is -10.38% and -13.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -8.19% at the moment leaves the stock -3.25% off its SMA200. DCT registered a gain of 5.23% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.56.

The stock witnessed a -25.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.49%, and is -8.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) has around 1405 employees, a market worth around $5.69B and $224.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4757.78. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.99% and -27.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.10%).

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $59.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.80% year-over-year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Van Biert Eugene Jr., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Van Biert Eugene Jr. sold 13,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $45.75 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that CHIPPARI VINCENT A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $48.37 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the DCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, MORAN CHARLES E (Director) disposed off 40,128 shares at an average price of $52.06 for $2.09 million. The insider now directly holds 33,238 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT).