Which Institutions Own Shares In Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)?

316 institutions hold shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), with 9.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.71% while institutional investors hold 82.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.91M, and float is at 163.21M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 78.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.33 million shares valued at $156.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.62% of the PBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.57 million shares valued at $108.26 million to account for 10.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.47 million shares representing 3.74% and valued at over $39.87 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 3.21 million with a market value of $19.79 million.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is 53.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $15.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.89% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.44, the stock is 5.91% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 60.65% off its SMA200. PBI registered 261.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.86.

The stock witnessed a 6.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.60%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $3.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.05. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 465.27% and -39.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $873.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -594.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZEGRAS GREGG, the company’s Exec. VP & P, Global Ecommerce. SEC filings show that ZEGRAS GREGG sold 2,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $8.78 per share for a total of $25111.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37304.0 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that SANFORD LINDA S (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $4.92 per share for $39360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81913.0 shares of the PBI stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is 260.48% higher over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is 258.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.02% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.