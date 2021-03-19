Which Institutions Own Shares In Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)?

The shares outstanding are 485.83M, and float is at 39.15M with Short Float at 4.57%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Contrafund Inc with over 0.64 million shares valued at $28.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.72% of the XM Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Growth Company Fund with 0.3 million shares valued at $13.16 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $10.5 million, while Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $5.14 million.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) is -23.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.65 and a high of $57.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XM stock was last observed hovering at around $35.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.28% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.14% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.60, the stock is -10.06% and -18.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -18.79% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.61.

The stock witnessed a -21.98% In the last 1 month and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has around 3455 employees, a market worth around $16.81B and $763.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.32% and -39.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (101.00%).

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Analyst Forecasts

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $227.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.90% year-over-year.