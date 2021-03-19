Who are the Institutional Holders in Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)?

73 institutions hold shares in Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), with 5.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.58% while institutional investors hold 24.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.20M, and float is at 132.04M with Short Float at 4.75%. Institutions hold 23.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.87 million shares valued at $24.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.54% of the AXU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited with 6.81 million shares valued at $21.58 million to account for 4.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 2.78 million shares representing 1.96% and valued at over $8.8 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.88% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $8.44 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU) is -18.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is -3.15% and -7.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.13% off its SMA200. AXU registered 119.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7550 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7200.

The stock witnessed a -11.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.18%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $356.90M and $6.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.85. Distance from 52-week low is 147.12% and -26.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Analyst Forecasts

Alexco Resource Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $7.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -341.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3,688.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 427.20% in year-over-year returns.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 312.42% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 383.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.11% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.