Who are the Institutional Holders in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI)?

21 institutions hold shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI), with 63.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 49.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.76M, and float is at 95.76M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 49.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GTCR, LLC with over 27.65 million shares valued at $775.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.97% of the MRVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 5.93 million shares valued at $166.34 million to account for 7.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.71 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $160.07 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 4.71 million with a market value of $132.21 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) is 25.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.62 and a high of $40.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $37.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.91% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.31% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.15, the stock is -0.48% and 6.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -6.22% at the moment leaves the stock 13.19% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.05.

The stock witnessed a -2.33% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.04%, and is -3.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $9.45B and $221.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 192.08 and Fwd P/E is 40.82. Distance from 52-week low is 48.81% and -12.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $135.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 114.10% year-over-year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times.