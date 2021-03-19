Who is the Top Investor In L Brands Inc. (LB)?

533 institutions hold shares in L Brands Inc. (LB), with 53.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.14% while institutional investors hold 98.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.00M, and float is at 224.83M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 79.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lone Pine Capital, LLC with over 26.27 million shares valued at $976.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.44% of the LB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.13 million shares valued at $860.11 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Melvin Capital Management LP which holds 19.66 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $731.29 million, while Egerton Capital (UK) LLP holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 15.82 million with a market value of $588.34 million.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) is 61.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.07 and a high of $62.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LB stock was last observed hovering at around $61.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96%.

Currently trading at $60.16, the stock is 9.37% and 22.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 78.06% off its SMA200. LB registered 514.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.86.

The stock witnessed a 23.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.00%, and is 7.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

L Brands Inc. (LB) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $15.37B and $11.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.37 and Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 645.48% and -3.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

L Brands Inc. (LB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for L Brands Inc. (LB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

L Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $2.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.60% in year-over-year returns.

L Brands Inc. (LB) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at L Brands Inc. (LB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bellinger Patricia S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bellinger Patricia S. bought 3,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $54.53 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3666.0 shares.

L Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Burgdoerfer Stuart B (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 75,848 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $54.56 per share for $4.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77879.0 shares of the LB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Bersani James L. (President – Real Estate) disposed off 11,279 shares at an average price of $55.65 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 194,466 shares of L Brands Inc. (LB).

L Brands Inc. (LB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 105.39% up over the past 12 months. Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) is 142.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.56% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.