Who is the Top Investor In S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)?

1,715 institutions hold shares in S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), with 305.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 85.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.40M, and float is at 240.28M with Short Float at 3.59%. Institutions hold 85.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.3 million shares valued at $6.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.44% of the SPGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.87 million shares valued at $5.88 billion to account for 7.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.7 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $3.52 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 7.21 million with a market value of $2.37 billion.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is 6.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $186.05 and a high of $379.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPGI stock was last observed hovering at around $350.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.73% off its average median price target of $394.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.08% off the consensus price target high of $436.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 7.08% higher than the price target low of $375.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $348.46, the stock is 3.14% and 5.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 2.82% off its SMA200. SPGI registered 80.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $334.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $336.91.

The stock witnessed a 2.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.60%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $83.76B and $7.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.06 and Fwd P/E is 25.60. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.29% and -8.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.20%).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

S&P Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.89 with sales reaching $1.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Douglas L., the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Peterson Douglas L. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $340.69 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

S&P Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Peterson Douglas L. (CEO & President) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $339.54 per share for $2.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SPGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Geduldig Courtney (EVP, Public Affairs) disposed off 2,580 shares at an average price of $352.76 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 1,653 shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is 64.96% higher over the past 12 months. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is 80.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.16% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.42.