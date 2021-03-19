Who is the Top Investor In Unilever PLC (UL)?

758 institutions hold shares in Unilever PLC (UL), with institutional investors hold 3.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.62B, and float is at 2.58B with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 3.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.77 million shares valued at $1.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.71% of the UL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gardner Russo & Gardner with 11.16 million shares valued at $673.35 million to account for 0.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 10.17 million shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $613.7 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 10.07 million with a market value of $607.61 million.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -7.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.06 and a high of $63.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $55.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $65.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.61% off the consensus price target high of $76.20 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -15.16% lower than the price target low of $48.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.92, the stock is 2.95% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -4.62% off its SMA200. UL registered 14.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.09.

The stock witnessed a 1.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.12%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148949 employees, a market worth around $145.40B and $60.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.98 and Fwd P/E is 16.69. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.92% and -12.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading 12.38% up over the past 12 months. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 3.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 69.78% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.