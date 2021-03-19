Why Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 8.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.06 and a high of $218.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $186.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.8% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.15% off the consensus price target high of $256.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -8.19% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $183.93, the stock is -8.88% and -7.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.23 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 12.13% off its SMA200. LLY registered 28.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $202.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $167.39.

The stock witnessed a -10.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.85%, and is -10.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $173.85B and $24.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.09 and Fwd P/E is 20.90. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.12% and -15.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.19 with sales reaching $7.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.40% in year-over-year returns.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

2,304 institutions hold shares in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 79.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 908.04M, and float is at 856.57M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 79.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lilly Endowment, Inc with over 111.13 million shares valued at $18.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.60% of the LLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 68.66 million shares valued at $11.59 billion to account for 7.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 58.81 million shares representing 6.14% and valued at over $9.93 billion, while PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 52.33 million with a market value of $8.84 billion.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 59,959 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $209.79 per share for a total of $12.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110.3 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 125,284 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $209.69 per share for $26.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 110.36 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 215,000 shares at an average price of $190.80 for $41.02 million. The insider now directly holds 110,487,343 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 18.90% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 46.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.26% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.