Why Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is -2.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.50 and a high of $51.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $48.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.83% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -18.75% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.50, the stock is 1.80% and -0.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 3.11% off its SMA200. FAST registered 43.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.00.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.68%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Fastenal Company (FAST) has around 20365 employees, a market worth around $26.83B and $5.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.84 and Fwd P/E is 27.65. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.25% and -8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.70%).

Fastenal Company (FAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastenal Company (FAST) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastenal Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $1.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Top Institutional Holders

1,232 institutions hold shares in Fastenal Company (FAST), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 81.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 574.10M, and float is at 572.45M with Short Float at 2.44%. Institutions hold 80.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 68.8 million shares valued at $3.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the FAST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.03 million shares valued at $2.15 billion to account for 7.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 30.94 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $1.51 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 27.55 million with a market value of $1.35 billion.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Fastenal Company (FAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watts Jeffery Michael, the company’s Executive Vice-President. SEC filings show that Watts Jeffery Michael sold 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $48.20 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Fastenal Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Eastman Stephen L. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $44.63 per share for $44630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9000.0 shares of the FAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Ancius Michael J (Director) acquired 560 shares at an average price of $44.15 for $24724.0. The insider now directly holds 5,184 shares of Fastenal Company (FAST).

Fastenal Company (FAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 71.52% up over the past 12 months. Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) is 98.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.8% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.8.