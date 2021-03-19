Why Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) is -12.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAYA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.83, the stock is -4.09% and -8.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.43 million and changing -6.33% at the moment leaves the stock 2.68% off its SMA200. PAYA registered 15.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.92.

The stock witnessed a -7.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.04%, and is -9.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $206.05M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.16. Distance from 52-week low is 21.33% and -21.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paya Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.20% this year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA), with 65.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.74% while institutional investors hold 57.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.32M, and float is at 107.49M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 25.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GTCR, LLC with over 55.23 million shares valued at $750.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.33% of the PAYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.87 million shares valued at $93.25 million to account for 5.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. which holds 4.19 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $56.89 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $47.87 million.