Why Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is -7.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.80 and a high of $56.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $48.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.12% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.96% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.06% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.50, the stock is 0.35% and -3.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing -4.36% at the moment leaves the stock 4.49% off its SMA200. RPRX registered a gain of 14.50% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.23.

The stock witnessed a -1.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.04%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $28.40B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.52 and Fwd P/E is 15.60. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.62% and -17.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royalty Pharma plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $511.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), with 67.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.50% while institutional investors hold 53.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 398.52M, and float is at 101.25M with Short Float at 10.51%. Institutions hold 44.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 38.71 million shares valued at $1.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the RPRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 24.94 million shares valued at $1.25 billion to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 23.8 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $1.19 billion, while Vantage Consulting Group, Inc holds 5.53% of the shares totaling 21.48 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coyne Terrance P., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Coyne Terrance P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $44.78 per share for a total of $4.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Royalty Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Lloyd George W. (EVP, Investments & GC) sold a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $46.94 per share for $5.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the RPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Reddoch James F. (EVP, Research & Investments) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $46.92 for $4.69 million. The insider now directly holds 300,000 shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).