Why should you keep an eye on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) is -9.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.26 and a high of $11.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETWO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.78, the stock is 2.68% and -4.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -4.77% at the moment leaves the stock -4.90% off its SMA200. ETWO registered a loss of -6.05% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.31.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.51%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.40% and -18.30% from its 52-week high.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.75M, and float is at 38.95M with Short Float at 17.22%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with over 4.67 million shares valued at $50.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.28% of the ETWO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alpine Global Management, LLC with 2.76 million shares valued at $29.9 million to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.95 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $21.09 million, while LH Capital Markets, LLC holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $20.05 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Atalan GP, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Atalan GP, LLC bought 287,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $11.03 per share for a total of $3.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.44 million shares.

