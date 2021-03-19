Why should you keep an eye on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT)?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) is -6.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.20 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $809.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.4% off the consensus price target high of $1393.10 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 98.7% higher than the price target low of $648.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is -1.31% and -5.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -5.21% off its SMA200. MBT registered 32.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.70.

The stock witnessed a -3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.78%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) has around 65102 employees, a market worth around $8.37B and $6.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.80 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.48% and -14.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Top Institutional Holders

376 institutions hold shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), with institutional investors hold 31.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 835.67M, and float is at 461.49M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 31.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 25.88 million shares valued at $231.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.59% of the MBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 23.85 million shares valued at $213.47 million to account for 2.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.29 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $181.57 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 1.25% of the shares totaling 12.49 million with a market value of $111.75 million.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading 51.11% up over the past 12 months. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is 21.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.42% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.