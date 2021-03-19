Why should you keep an eye on TOTAL SE (TOT)?

TOTAL SE (NYSE: TOT) is 12.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.13 and a high of $50.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOT stock was last observed hovering at around $48.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.56% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -0.13% lower than the price target low of $47.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.24, the stock is -1.12% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 17.14% off its SMA200. TOT registered 90.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.80.

The stock witnessed a 4.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.21%, and is -4.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

TOTAL SE (TOT) has around 107776 employees, a market worth around $123.04B and $119.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.45. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.47% and -6.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

TOTAL SE (TOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TOTAL SE (TOT) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TOTAL SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $32.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.20% in year-over-year returns.

TOTAL SE (TOT) Top Institutional Holders

575 institutions hold shares in TOTAL SE (TOT), with 26.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 5.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.95B, and float is at 2.42B with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 5.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.14 million shares valued at $634.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.58% of the TOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 14.28 million shares valued at $598.48 million to account for 0.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.55 million shares representing 0.48% and valued at over $525.84 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 8.11 million with a market value of $339.9 million.

TOTAL SE (TOT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOTAL S.A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TOTAL S.A. bought 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $6.58 per share for a total of $25669.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87.96 million shares.

TOTAL SE disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that TOTAL S.A. (Director) bought a total of 2,544 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $6.75 per share for $17170.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87.95 million shares of the TOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, TOTAL S.A. (Director) acquired 15,717 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $99064.0. The insider now directly holds 87,949,012 shares of TOTAL SE (TOT).

TOTAL SE (TOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 123.36% up over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 209.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.06% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.