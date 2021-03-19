Why Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is 28.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.98 and a high of $49.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STLD stock was last observed hovering at around $47.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.45% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.22% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.35, the stock is 5.24% and 15.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 40.89% off its SMA200. STLD registered 205.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.26.

The stock witnessed a 16.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.60%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) has around 9625 employees, a market worth around $9.89B and $9.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.27 and Fwd P/E is 13.64. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.09% and -5.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steel Dynamics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.92 with sales reaching $3.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.40% in year-over-year returns.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Top Institutional Holders

654 institutions hold shares in Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD), with 10.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.18% while institutional investors hold 90.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.60M, and float is at 199.42M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 85.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.66 million shares valued at $835.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the STLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.75 million shares valued at $691.38 million to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 9.56 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $352.5 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 8.6 million with a market value of $317.05 million.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUSSE KEITH E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUSSE KEITH E sold 8,035 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $49.06 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.01 million shares.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 362.24% up over the past 12 months. ArcelorMittal (MT) is 287.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.02% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.