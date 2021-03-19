Will Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is -3.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.46 and a high of $55.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $48.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.23% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 5.12% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.44, the stock is -3.51% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -0.10% off its SMA200. APO registered 58.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.33.

The stock witnessed a -8.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.82%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 1729 employees, a market worth around $20.96B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.57 and Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.78% and -14.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $564M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

503 institutions hold shares in Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), with 21.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.32% while institutional investors hold 81.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.94M, and float is at 177.83M with Short Float at 3.59%. Institutions hold 73.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 33.91 million shares valued at $1.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.62% of the APO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.62 million shares valued at $863.1 million to account for 7.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 11.92 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $583.92 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 9.45 million with a market value of $462.86 million.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $47.22 per share for a total of $47.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34.91 million shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that HARRIS JOSHUA (Co-Founder) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $51.00 per share for $51001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, HARRIS JOSHUA (Co-Founder) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $51.55 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).