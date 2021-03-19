Will Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) is 21.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.59 and a high of $41.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRIM stock was last observed hovering at around $36.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.17% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.98% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.97% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.61, the stock is -7.48% and 1.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -8.62% at the moment leaves the stock 44.49% off its SMA200. PRIM registered 232.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.99.

The stock witnessed a 4.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.51%, and is -17.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has around 1762 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.55 and Fwd P/E is 12.11. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.47% and -19.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Primoris Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $769.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.02% while institutional investors hold 99.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.10M, and float is at 45.20M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 93.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.07 million shares valued at $112.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the PRIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Berkom & Associates Inc. with 3.78 million shares valued at $104.38 million to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.38 million shares representing 6.89% and valued at over $93.45 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 5.97% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $80.96 million.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schauerman John P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schauerman John P. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $23.84 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Primoris Services Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Schauerman John P. (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $23.46 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the PRIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Tucker Thomas E. (Director) disposed off 8,789 shares at an average price of $22.89 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 11,725 shares of Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM).

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading 279.06% up over the past 12 months. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 215.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.14% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.