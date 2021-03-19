Will Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (NYSE: SPNV) is -4.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.05 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPNV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $10.47, the stock is -3.43% and -5.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.79 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -5.01% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.02.

The stock witnessed a -11.65% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.10%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.18% and -19.46% from its 52-week high.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) Top Institutional Holders