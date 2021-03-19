WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) is 84.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $18.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WKEY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.13% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -45.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -45.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.10, the stock is 75.54% and 77.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.26 million and changing 64.37% at the moment leaves the stock 85.00% off its SMA200. WKEY registered a gain of 88.76% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.68.

The stock witnessed a 23.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 139.05%, and is 91.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.19% over the week and 18.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 235.90% and -29.15% from its 52-week high.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021..

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), with institutional investors hold 0.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.68M, and float is at 6.35M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 0.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 16599.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.07% of the WKEY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 15900.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marshall Wace LLP which holds 12942.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $91758.0, while Parallel Advisors, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2400.0 with a market value of $17016.0.