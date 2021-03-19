Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Volatility At 8.45%, Should You Add A Position?

13 institutions hold shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), with institutional investors hold 2.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 696.83M, and float is at 94.97M with Short Float at 7.01%. Institutions hold 2.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 44.71 million shares valued at $760.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.51% of the YSG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.71 million shares valued at $97.14 million to account for 1.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 4.71 million shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $80.1 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 1.04% of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $75.01 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -17.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.81 and a high of $25.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $148.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.94% off the consensus price target high of $155.48 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 87.14% higher than the price target low of $109.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.09, the stock is -20.30% and -27.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -5.75% at the moment leaves the stock -23.19% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -37.79% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.37%, and is -14.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3355 employees, a market worth around $9.82B and $601.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.03% and -44.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.60%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $213.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 77.80% year-over-year.