YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

176 institutions hold shares in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), with 78.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 17.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.62M, and float is at 173.18M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 17.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 9.45 million shares valued at $44.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.40% of the YPF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.08 million shares valued at $42.68 million to account for 2.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 7.68 million shares representing 1.95% and valued at over $36.09 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.57% of the shares totaling 6.17 million with a market value of $29.01 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is -7.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $4.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.6% off the consensus price target high of $11.04 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -234.62% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is 1.79% and 2.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -11.21% off its SMA200. YPF registered 69.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3035 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3923.

The stock witnessed a -9.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.05%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $7.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.98. Profit margin for the company is -10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.33% and -40.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.71 with sales reaching $2.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.10% in year-over-year returns.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 90.95% up over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 71.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.79% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.