Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,744 institutions hold shares in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), with 384.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 94.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 475.51M, and float is at 474.48M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 94.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 40.72 million shares valued at $6.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.57% of the ZTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.02 million shares valued at $6.13 billion to account for 7.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.44 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $3.22 billion, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 18.07 million with a market value of $2.99 billion.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is -7.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.14 and a high of $176.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZTS stock was last observed hovering at around $156.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.75% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.42% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 4.14% higher than the price target low of $159.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.42, the stock is -1.33% and -4.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -2.39% off its SMA200. ZTS registered 44.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $156.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.92.

The stock witnessed a -9.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.89%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $72.32B and $6.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.53 and Fwd P/E is 30.77. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.09% and -13.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.02 with sales reaching $1.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Robert Edward, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Kelly Robert Edward sold 2,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $156.11 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9310.0 shares.

Zoetis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that PECK KRISTIN C (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 16,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $158.37 per share for $2.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33924.0 shares of the ZTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, SCULLY ROBERT W (Director) acquired 7,590 shares at an average price of $164.68 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 7,590 shares of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 28.54% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 17.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.6% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.