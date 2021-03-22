A peek at Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): Who has invested in It?

43 institutions hold shares in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP), with 7.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.03% while institutional investors hold 33.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.66M, and float is at 31.83M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 27.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 8.22 million shares valued at $11.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.13% of the MMLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 1.5 million shares valued at $2.15 million to account for 3.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 0.44 million shares representing 1.13% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $0.46 million.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) is 109.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMLP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -49.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -49.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 18.30% and 36.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 61.62% off its SMA200. MMLP registered 190.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4253 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7814.

The stock witnessed a 26.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.85%, and is 8.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.08% over the week and 10.84% over the month.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $114.31M and $672.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.39% and -24.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $34.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -79.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -82.80% in year-over-year returns.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BONDURANT ROBERT D, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BONDURANT ROBERT D bought 935 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $2.37 per share for a total of $2212.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Shoup Scot A (Senior VP Operations) bought a total of 484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $2.37 per share for $1145.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23440.0 shares of the MMLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, MARTIN RUBEN S (Director) acquired 598 shares at an average price of $2.37 for $1413.0. The insider now directly holds 461,962 shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP).

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) that is trading -10.98% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 54.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -260.76% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.