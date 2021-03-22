A peek at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Who has invested in It?

81 institutions hold shares in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), with 3.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.09% while institutional investors hold 87.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.60M, and float is at 31.99M with Short Float at 3.70%. Institutions hold 79.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP III, LLC with over 5.84 million shares valued at $132.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.34% of the PLRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.32 million shares valued at $120.92 million to account for 14.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 3.39 million shares representing 9.48% and valued at over $76.98 million, while Eventide Asset Management LLC holds 7.94% of the shares totaling 2.84 million with a market value of $64.48 million.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) is 72.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.42 and a high of $43.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.64% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.05% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.18, the stock is 7.27% and 23.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 45.99% off its SMA200. PLRX registered a gain of 41.85% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.54.

The stock witnessed a 29.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.01%, and is 2.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 11.25% over the month.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $41.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 101.70% and -10.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $3.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -870.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -70.40% year-over-year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lefebvre Eric, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Lefebvre Eric sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $39.41 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $38.52 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the PLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $32.67 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 463,817 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX).