A peek at Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN): Who has invested in It?

46 institutions hold shares in Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), with 381.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 15.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.32M, and float is at 101.70M with Short Float at 8.27%. Institutions hold 15.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.54 million shares valued at $1.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.33% of the ZSAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aisling Capital Management LP with 2.72 million shares valued at $1.43 million to account for 2.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.11 million shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $0.58 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $0.53 million.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) is 169.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZSAN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is 9.95% and 17.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing 3.65% at the moment leaves the stock 41.41% off its SMA200. ZSAN registered 198.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3532 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9539.

The stock witnessed a -4.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 134.05%, and is 7.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.89% over the week and 11.91% over the month.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $145.61M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 333.59% and -53.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.20%).

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,739.30% year-over-year.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.